Results of IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced announced; Vavilala Chidvila Reddy bags top rank

New Delhi: Hyderabad zone's Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy has bagged the top rank in the IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced, the results of which were announced on Sunday, officials said.



According to IIT Guwahati, which conducted the exam this year, Reddy secured 341 out of 360 marks.

Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree from IIT Hyderabad zone is the topper among females with 298 marks.

"A total of 1,80,372 appeared in both papers in IIT-JEE Advanced of which 43,773 have qualified. As many as 36,204 male students and 7,509 female students cleared JEE Advanced 2023," a senior IIT Guwahati official said.

JEE-Main, which is the admission test for engineering colleges across the country, is the qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced.

The exam was conducted on June 4.