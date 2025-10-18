Restrictions reimposed in Leh; Centre orders probe by retired SC judge into September 24 violence

Leh/Jammu: Authorities in Leh reimposed restrictions on Friday, two days after lifting a 22-day curfew, amid apprehensions of public unrest ahead of planned protests by local groups demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule safeguards for the Union Territory. The move follows a call by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) for a two-hour silent march and a three-hour blackout across Ladakh on October 18 to express solidarity with families of the four people who died and 90 who were injured during violent clashes on September 24. At the same time, the Centre announced a judicial inquiry headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to investigate the September 24 violence, addressing a key demand of the protesting groups.

District Magistrate Romil Singh Donk, citing a report from the Leh SSP, said there was a “possibility of a law and order problem within the jurisdiction of Leh tehsil” and directed that the assembly of five or more people remain prohibited. “No procession, rally, or march shall be carried out without prior written approval of the competent authority. No one shall use vehicle-mounted or other loudspeakers without permission,” the order stated. Violators would face punitive action. The restrictions also bar statements likely to disturb public tranquillity, with the order issued ex parte, as notice could not be served individually.

The fresh protests were announced earlier this week by the LAB and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), demanding statehood, Sixth Schedule safeguards, and the release of detained youth, including climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was arrested under the National Security Act on September 26 and is presently lodged at Jodhpur jail. The NSA allows detention for up to 12 months to prevent acts “prejudicial to the defence of India”, with oversight by a board headed by a former high court judge.

In a parallel move, the Union Home Ministry notified the setting up of a judicial commission headed by Justice B S Chauhan, a retired Supreme Court judge, to probe the September 24 clashes. The commission is mandated to investigate the circumstances leading to the law and order breakdown, police action, and resultant deaths. Retired district and sessions judge Mohan Singh Parihar will serve as judicial secretary, with IAS officer Tushar Anand as administrative secretary.

The appointment of a retired Supreme Court judge aims to ensure an impartial, high-level probe and is seen as a step to restore dialogue with the Leh and Kargil groups, which had suspended talks with the home ministry’s high-powered committee. The Centre reiterated its commitment to dialogue, stating, “The government has always been open for dialogues at any time, and it would continue to welcome discussion with the Apex Body Leh (ABL) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA)…We are confident that continuous dialogue will yield the desired results in the near future.”