Astana (Kazakhstan): In a powerful address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, India underscored the critical importance of respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity in connectivity and infrastructure projects. The remarks, delivered by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were seen as a veiled reference to China’s controversial Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and its investments in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.



The SCO Summit, attended by leaders from member states including China, Russia, and Pakistan, aimed to foster cooperation and address global challenges. India’s statement highlighted the need for principled approaches to regional development and security.

“Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity is essential for connectivity and infrastructure projects,” Jaishankar emphasised, reading from Modi’s prepared remarks. “So too are non-discriminatory trade rights and transit regimes. The SCO needs to deliberate seriously on these aspects,” he said.

The comments come against the backdrop of ongoing tensions between India and China, particularly regarding the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of the BRI that passes through disputed territory in Kashmir. India has consistently opposed the CPEC, viewing it as a violation of its sovereignty. Moreover, China’s expansive BRI has been criticised for its “predatory financing,” which the US and others claim leaves smaller countries under significant debt, threatening their sovereignty.

Jaishankar also addressed the broader global context, noting that the summit takes place “in the backdrop of pandemic impact, ongoing conflicts, rising tensions, trust deficits and an increasing number of hotspots around the world.” He stressed that these events have strained international relations and global economic growth, aggravating problems stemming from globalisation.

The minister called for a collaborative approach to mitigating these challenges, stating: “Our gathering is aimed at finding common ground to mitigate the consequences of these developments.”

In a separate statement, India urged the international community to “isolate and expose” countries that harbour terrorists and provide safe havens, in what appeared to be a thinly veiled criticism of Pakistan and its ally China. Jaishankar emphasised that terrorism if left unchecked, could become a major threat to regional and global peace.

“Cross-border terrorism requires a decisive response,” he declared, “and terrorism financing and recruitment must be resolutely countered. We should also take proactive steps to prevent the spread of radicalization among our youth.”

The summit also provided a platform for India to showcase its economic initiatives and technological advancements. Prime Minister Modi’s remarks, delivered by Jaishankar, highlighted the potential of the “Make in India” program to contribute to global growth and democratise the global economy.

“With 130,000 startups in India, including 100 unicorns, our experience can be useful to others,” the statement noted. Modi also emphasised the importance of creating “multiple, reliable and resilient supply chains” in the post-COVID world.

India’s commitment to enhancing education, training, and capacity-building as key pillars of international cooperation was reiterated. The country expressed its willingness to partner with others, particularly nations of the Global South, in these endeavours.

The prime minister also touched upon the potential of digital public infrastructure and digital financial inclusion, areas where India has made significant strides. He noted that these technologies “can make such a huge difference” and “expand the scope for international cooperation, involving SCO members and partners.”

In a move that could have significant implications for regional trade, India highlighted the progress made on the Chabahar port in Iran through a recent long-term agreement. This development is seen as crucial for landlocked Central Asian states and has the potential to “de-risk commerce between India and Eurasia,” bypassing Pakistan.

The summit also saw discussions on Afghanistan, with India reaffirming its historical ties and ongoing commitment to the Afghan people. “Our cooperation covers development projects, humanitarian assistance, capacity building and sports,” Jaishankar stated, adding that “India remains sensitive to the needs and aspirations of the Afghan people.”

Highlighting the need for global cooperation and reform, Jaishankar noted that the SCO extended family shares a commitment to reform the current international order, including efforts to extend this reform to the United Nations and its Security Council.

As the SCO looks to expand its influence, with more countries seeking association as Observers or Dialogue Partners, India proposed granting English the status of a third official language for the organisation. This suggestion aims to facilitate better communication and deepen consensus among member states.

Highlighting India’s commitment to education, training, and capacity-building, Jaishankar mentioned India’s initiatives with the C5 partners, ‘Neighbourhood First,’ and the extended neighbourhood. He also pointed out the World Health Organization’s Global Centre for Traditional Medicine set up in Gujarat, with India taking the initiative for a new SCO Working Group on Traditional Medicine.

The SCO, founded in 2001, has emerged as an influential economic and security bloc in the Eurasian region. With nine member states, including India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, the Beijing-based SCO has emerged as an influential economic and security bloc and one of the largest trans-regional international organisations. Belarus has recently joined as the 10th member.

As the summit concluded, India congratulated Kazakhstan for its successful hosting and extended best wishes to China for its upcoming SCO presidency. with agency inputs