Respect differences, live in harmony: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Mumbai: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said differences should be respected and cohesion is the key to living in harmony.

He was speaking after unfurling the national flag at the Republic Day celebration at a college in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district.

Along with celebration, Republic Day is an occasion to "remember our responsibilities towards the nation," he said.

Addressing the issue of diversity, Bhagwat said differences should be respected and that "cohesion is the key to living in harmony".

"Clashes are happening outside Bharat due to diversity. We see diversity as a natural part of life. You can have your own specialities, but you must be good to each other. If you want to live, it should be a cohesive living. You cannot be happy if your family is unhappy. Similarly, a family cannot be happy if the town is facing trouble," he said.

Bhagwat emphasised the importance of working with both knowledge and dedication.

"Being enterprising is important, but you must always do your work with knowledge. Any work done without a proper thought does not bear fruit, but brings trouble. A task done without knowledge becomes the work of a lunatic," he said.

Explaining his point, Bhagwat likened cooking rice to the need for knowledge in any task.

"If you know how to cook rice, you need water, heat and rice. But if you do not know how to cook it and instead eat dry rice, drink water, and stand in the sunlight for hours, it will not turn into a meal. Knowledge and dedication are essential," he said.

The RSS chief also spoke on the significance of faith and dedication in everyday life.

"If you drink water at a hotel and leave, you may get insulted or dirty looks. But if you ask for water in someone's home, you are offered a jug full of water along with something to eat. What's the difference? There is faith and dedication at home. Such work bears fruit," Bhagwat said.