Rescue teams intensify search for trapped miners

Guwahati: A joint rescue mission involving the Navy, Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) continued their efforts on Tuesday to rescue nine workers trapped in a coal mine in Dima Hasao, Assam. The operation entered its second day after the workers were trapped following a sudden flood of water inside the quarry on Monday.

Despite earlier media reports claiming that three workers were feared dead, Dima Hasao SP Mayank Kumar Jha clarified that no bodies had been discovered and that rescue operations were ongoing. “No one has been found yet. We are continuing our efforts,” Jha said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has confirmed that the mine, located in the 3 Kilo area of Umrangso, “appears to be illegal,” and police have arrested one individual in connection with the incident. The arrested individual, Punish Nunisa, is facing charges under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957. An FIR has been lodged by the local police to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to initial reports, around 15 workers were inside the mine when the flood occurred, though authorities have not yet confirmed the exact number. Navy divers from Visakhapatnam joined the rescue operation, reaching the flooded quarry. They conducted a preliminary search but found only shoes and sandals, suggesting that the workers may have taken refuge in the deeper tunnels of the mine.

The mine, which is about 340 feet deep, has been filled with nearly 100 feet of water. Specialised navy, army, NDRF, and SDRF divers are taking turns to dive into the quarry. Special Director General of Police Harmeet Singh, overseeing the operation, said, “We are using deep diving equipment, and more are being brought in to assist in the search.” The rescuers are also working on dewatering the site to facilitate further operations.

A 35-member NDRF team led by Commandant HPS Kandari is on-site, alongside Army personnel and a specialised task force that includes engineers and divers. The task force has already attempted two dives and is focused on removing water from the mine, which will help in conducting more effective searches.Sarma, who is personally monitoring the situation, expressed gratitude for the quick response of the Army and other agencies involved in the operation. “We are deploying all available resources to ensure the safe return of the miners,” he said.

The workers, whose identities have been confirmed as Ganga Bahadur Shreth, Hussain Ali, Jakir Hussain, Sarpa Barman, Mustafa Seikh, Khushi Mohan Rai, Sanjit Sarkar, Lijan Magar, and Sarat Goyary, remain trapped as the intense rescue operation continues through the night.