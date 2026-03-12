Report claims India-flagged tankers pass through Hormuz, Iran reacts

New Delhi: Iran has dismissed reports claiming Tehran has allowed India-flagged tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz amid a worsening global energy crisis. The denial came after reports claimed Iran provided big relief to India following talks between External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, with the aim of keeping the critical sea route open for the transportation of crude oil and natural gas.

"No, it's not true," as reported by a source of NDTV. Earlier, a report by news agency IANS claimed that at least two Indian tankers, the "Pushpak" and the "Parimal", were passing safely through the Strait of Hormuz even as ships from the US, Europe and Israel continued to face restrictions in the strategically important waterway. A Liberian-flagged tanker hauling Saudi Arabian crude, captained by an Indian, also cleared the Strait of Hormuz two days ago and has berthed at the port of Mumbai. It became the first India-destined vessel to safely transit the waterway, where maritime traffic has all but halted since the US and Israel attacked Iran. Previously, the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Naval Force had said that vessels seeking to sail through the Strait of Hormuz must obtain Iran's approval. Otherwise, it could become a target of Iranian attacks. The US-Israeli campaign against Iran is now in its 13th day, with no end in sight, and has severely reduced sea traffic and sent global oil prices soaring. Iran has intensified its restrictions on the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing US-Israeli strikes. Tehran has said that the vessels that are not serving the interests of the United States and Israel can sail through safely.