Relief to patients as major doctors’ bodies call off strike

New Delhi/Kolkata: Protests by resident doctors at government hospitals in various states came to an end on Thursday, following an appeal from the Supreme Court urging them to return to work. The major doctors’ organizations ended their 11-day strike, which was sparked by the rape and murder of a trainee medic in Kolkata.

Despite this, healthcare services in West Bengal, the centre of the protests, continued to be disrupted as junior doctors maintained their strike for the 14th consecutive day. The protesting doctors stated that they will assess the Supreme Court’s directives on Friday and make a decision based on that.

In the national capital, doctors at major hospitals, including AIIMS, RML, LNJP and Maulana Azad Medical College, ended their strike that commenced on August 12.Following the apex court’s appeal and directions about safety of doctors, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), a major body of RDAs across the country, announced its decision to call off the strike, asking the doctors to resume their duty.

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), an umbrella body of doctors, also announced their decision to call off the protest.The decision to call off the strike came as a major relief to patients who were struggling to get regular medical care due to the closure of the outpatient department (OPD) in government hospitals even as emergency services were functioning as usual.

In Uttar Pradesh, junior doctors ended their stir. However, the state doctors’ body said their commitment to advocate for justice for the victim and safety of healthcare workers remains steadfast throughout symbolic protest.

In Chandigarh too, doctors at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) ended their protest over the Kolkata incident.