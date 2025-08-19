Relentless rains ravage several states across India

New Delhi/Mumbai: Heavy rains battered several parts of the country on Monday, disrupting normal life and triggering rescue operations across Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, and Jharkhand. Maharashtra emerged as the worst-hit, where seven people have died and over 200 villagers were left stranded in floods, prompting the deployment of the Army.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, after reviewing the situation at the State Emergency Operation Centre in Mantralaya, said, “So far, 7 lives have been lost. Some rivers in Konkan have risen to alarming levels, and Jalgaon has reported extensive losses. Directions have been given to remain alert.”

In Nanded district, incessant rains inundated several villages, stranding more than 200 residents. The Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and police teams were pressed into service to assist the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), which rescued 21 people from Ravangaon and Hasnal villages of Mukhed taluka. Authorities confirmed that five persons remain missing in the region.

District Collector Rahul Kardile confirmed that a military unit has been deployed to support relief efforts. Officials reported a significant rise in the water level of the Lendi dam, an inter-state irrigation project between Maharashtra and Telangana, while floodwaters from Latur, Udgir, and parts of Karnataka compounded the crisis.

A loss assessment released by the Divisional Commissioner’s office revealed six deaths in Hingoli, Nanded, and Beed districts in the last five days. The report stated, “Three people died in Nanded, two in Hingoli, and one in Beed. A total of 205 animals have perished, of which 105 were in Nanded. As many as 1,001 villages have been affected, and more than 470 houses damaged.”

Crop damage has been extensive, with 2.8 lakh hectares of farmland across Vidarbha and Marathwada impacted. Officials estimated that nearly 800 villages in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division have suffered due to floods, with Ratnagiri, Raigad, and Hingoli reporting heavy downpours.

Fadnavis said that coordination was ongoing with the Karnataka government over the Almatti dam. “Though no immediate threat exists, instructions have been issued to remain vigilant. Citizens in shelters must be provided food, drinking water, and blankets on priority,” he stated.

In Mumbai, relentless showers disrupted life in several parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Vikhroli in the eastern suburbs recorded 139.5 mm rainfall between 8:30 am and 8:30 pm, the highest in the city. Santacruz logged 129.1 mm, Juhu 128.5 mm, and Chembur 125 mm during the same period.

Chief Minister Fadnavis confirmed that Mumbai received 177 mm rain in just six to eight hours, leading to waterlogging at 14 locations. “Railways and metro services are running smoothly. Only two traffic points were severely affected. The next 10–12 hours are crucial,” he said, while delegating powers to local bodies to declare holidays as required.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced closure of all schools and colleges on Monday afternoon and extended the holiday to Tuesday, given the IMD’s red alert. Several hospitals, including Maa General Hospital in Chembur, faced flooding, forcing relatives to carry patients on their backs.

Flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were disrupted as poor visibility forced several aircraft into “go-arounds,” while one flight was diverted.

In Thane district, heavy rains triggered a landslide in Kalyan, damaging four houses. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. Authorities have issued a red alert for Thane and Palghar districts for August 18–19.

In Himachal Pradesh, over 400 roads, including three national highways, were blocked after heavy rains triggered landslides across Mandi, Kullu, and Shimla districts. The Shimla-Mandi road was shut due to scouring by the Satluj river, while connectivity to at least 15 villages was snapped after a massive slide along the Aut-Largi-Sainj road in Kullu.

Officials confirmed that 192 roads were blocked in Mandi and 86 in Kullu. The State Emergency Operation Centre has warned of continued disruption as the meteorological office issued a “yellow” alert for heavy rain until August 24, barring August 21.

In Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, rescue teams recovered two more bodies from debris in the cloudburst-hit Chisoti village, taking the toll from the August 14 disaster to 63. Officials said that 167 people have been rescued, while 39 remain missing.

The Army’s White Knight Corps said five relief columns were working in coordination with civil authorities. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha announced the deployment of 10 senior IAS and IPS officers to supervise relief operations in Chisoti over the next eight days.

Moderate to heavy rains continued in other parts of Kashmir, with emergency control rooms set up in vulnerable districts. Panic gripped residents of Lolab’s Warnov forest area in Kupwara after torrential downpours forced people to flee to safer places, fearing another cloudburst. In Odisha, rains triggered by a low-pressure system lashed Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Gajapati, and Koraput districts. Floodwaters inundated low-lying areas of Malkangiri, forcing the closure of all schools and Anganwadi centres in the district and in neighbouring Nabarangpur. Landslides were reported in Kakirigumma of Koraput, disrupting road connectivity with nearby villages.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department issued a “yellow” alert for 11 districts in Jharkhand, warning of heavy rains between August 21 and 23.

In Delhi, the IMD predicted thunderstorms accompanied by rain on Tuesday, warning of possible disruptions in the city.with agency inputs