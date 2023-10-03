Release of caste survey in Bihar 'victory for social justice': JD(U)

New Delhi: The JD(U) on Tuesday hailed the release of caste survey in Bihar as a "victory for social justice", asserting the report will open new avenues of progress and prosperity for the Extremely Backward Classes.



JDU's national general secretary and spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan said the Bihar government under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has blunted all the tactics of the BJP to stop the caste survey.

Describing the release of the caste survey as a victory for social justice, Ranjan said the report will open new avenues of progress and prosperity for the EBCs.

"Knowing their actual number will be of great help in formulating special schemes and ensuring that they successfully reach that section," he said.

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Monday released findings of its much-awaited caste survey months ahead of the 2024 Parliamentary elections, which revealed that OBCs and EBCs constitute a whopping 63 per cent of the state's total population.