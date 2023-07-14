Regulator that led to flooding at ITO to be fixed in few hours assures Arvind Kejriwal

The Indraprastha water regulator was breached due to strong flow of the Yamuna river and is likely to be repaired in the next three-four hours, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

Water started entering the city after the regulator was breached and many areas around ITO and Rajghat were submerged.

Delhi LG VK Saxena and Arvind Kejriwal inspected the repair work on the breached regulator.

"The regulator was breached due to strong flow of the Yamuna and water started entering the city. The workers have been involved in repairs since last night and it is expected to be done in 3-4 hours," Arvind Kejriwal said.

He said the water level of the Yamuna has started going down and people are expected to get relief soon.

The chief minister said that flooding of Rajghat was due to backflow of a drain in the area.

Floodwaters of the overflowing Yamuna reached the entrance of the Supreme Court in Central Delhi on Friday as the regulator of the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department at Indraprastha suffered damage on Thursday evening.

The Delhi Chief Minister and Revenue Minister Atishi directed the chief secretary to seek help from the NDRF and Army to prevent flooding in Delhi due to the damage to the regulator.

Kejriwal said involving the Army and NDRF will speed up repair work.