Reference to Emergency ‘clearly political’, Rahul tells Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, along with other leaders from the INDIA bloc, met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday, and voiced his displeasure over the reference to the Emergency made by him in the House.



Rahul Gandhi said it was “clearly political” and the matter could have been avoided, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal told mediapersons after the meeting. He said the INDIA bloc leaders conveyed their stance that bringing up the resolution on the Emergency was ‘unnecessary’ and could be seen as a ‘diversion’ from more pressing contemporary issues.

Apart from Rahul Gandhi, the meeting was attended by Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav, RJD MP Misa Bharti and NCP (Sharad Pawar) faction leader Supriya Sule.

“The resolution on the Emergency, which happened nearly five decades ago, does not address the immediate concerns of the nation. Our focus should be on the country’s current issues, such as inflation, unemployment, and governance,” Venugopal stated. Rahul Gandhi echoed similar sentiments, highlighting that the Opposition’s priority is to address the problems affecting the common people today. “While we acknowledge the significance of historical events, the present challenges demand our full attention and action,” Gandhi said.

The INDIA bloc leaders urged Speaker Om Birla to reconsider the timing and relevance of the proposed resolution. They suggested that Parliament should instead concentrate on legislation and debates that directly impact the welfare and development of the nation.

The meeting with the Speaker is part of a series of engagements by the Opposition to ensure that the Parliament’s agenda remains focused on contemporary issues. The INDIA bloc leaders reiterated their commitment to holding the government accountable and working towards solutions that benefit all citizens.

As the monsoon session of Parliament progresses, it remains to be seen how the government will respond to the Opposition’s concerns and whether the resolution to the Emergency will be pursued.

The Emergency, imposed in 1975, remains a controversial chapter in India’s history, with differing perspectives on its impact and legacy.

Immediately after his election as Lok Sabha Speaker on Wednesday, Om Birla read out a resolution condemning the imposition of the Emergency by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as an “attack on the Constitution”. This move prompted vociferous protests from Congress MPs in the House. As Birla began reading the resolution, Congress MPs started protesting, joined by members from the DMK and AITC.

Birla stated, “As we enter the 50th year of the Emergency, this 18th Lok Sabha reiterates its commitment to uphold, protect, and preserve the Constitution built by Babasaheb Ambedkar,” while protesting MPs raised slogans against the unusual reference.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised Speaker Om Birla for the resolution condemning the 1975 Emergency, stating it exposed the “anti-democratic” thinking of the Congress, which harmed key pillars of democracy such as the judiciary, bureaucracy, and media. Shah also remarked that the Lok Sabha remembered the Emergency as an “Era of Injustice” and expressed sympathy for the poor, Dalits, and backward people who suffered exploitation and atrocities under Indira Gandhi’s government, which destroyed citizens’ rights and snatched away their freedom.