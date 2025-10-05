Red Road to dazzle as Kolkata bids grand farewell to the Goddess; Around 95 pujas to take part in carnival

Kolkata: Those engaged in local Durga Puja festivities and were unable to visit pandals across Kolkata and its suburbs will get a chance to experience the city’s finest celebrations on Sunday at the Red Road Puja Carnival. Nearly 95 puja committees will parade their idols, along with highlights of their pandal décor and artistic installations, promising a grand and vibrant spectacle for all attendees. In response to the overwhelming demand for passes, 20,000 invitation cards have been issued this year. Seating arrangements have gone beyond Red Road with the spectator galleries to include Kidderpore Road and Hospital Road. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will preside over the programme along with her Cabinet colleagues and top officials of the state administration. Dignitaries from abroad and other states will also witness the event with dedicated seating arrangements made for them.

The state government has installed high-speed Internet services to facilitate live broadcasting of the carnival, allowing people from all parts of the globe to enjoy the spectacle in real-time. A giant screen, positioned opposite the Chief Minister’s dais, will showcase the event. Similar Puja carnivals were held across various districts of the state on Monday. Each Puja committee will be given two to three minutes to showcase cultural activities at the carnival. This year’s carnival will begin with a dance performance by danseuse Dona Ganguly’s group. “Our brief cultural performance will predominantly revolve around Dandia and Garba dance, which is popular in Gujarat. The carnival will be attended by national as well as foreign delegates and our intention is to deliver the message that our country stands for its sovereignty and unity in diversity,“ said a member of Chakraberia Sarbojanin Durga Puja of Bhowanipore, one of the participants in the carnival.The Kolkata Police will be deploying nearly 3,000 police personnel in and around Red Road, including about 500 officers on the stretch itself.

Watch towers have been set up, with sniper teams assigned to monitor the venue. Multiple Quick Response Teams (QRTs) will also be stationed at strategic points. Traffic restrictions will be in place across large parts of central Kolkata. Movement of all goods vehicles, except those carrying idols, will be barred along AJC Bose Road from Exide Crossing to Hastings Crossing, New Road, Dufferin Road, Lovers Lane and Red Road between 12 pm and 3 pm. Hastings Crossing to Lovers Lane will remain closed for all traffic except carnival-related vehicles and those headed towards Vidyasagar Setu, from 2 pm until the end of the event. From 2 pm, only carnival vehicles will be allowed along Hospital Road (northbound) from its crossing with AJC Bose Road. Red Road, Lovers Lane, Queensway, Plassey Gate Road and the Esplanade ramp will also remain shut from 2 pm. For preparations, Red Road will be closed to traffic from 12 am on Saturday midnight to 9 am on Sunday.