Red Fort to reopen for visitors today

New Delhi: The Red Fort in Delhi will reopen to the public on Tuesday after a ten-day closure linked to a major UNESCO gathering, a senior Archaeological Survey of India official said on Monday. The 17th-century Mughal complex, recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, had been shut since December 5 as it hosted the 20th session of UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage from December 8 to December 13. “It was closed from December 5 to 14 in view of the event. And it remains closed today, December 15, being a Monday. The fort will reopen for visitors from Tuesday onwards,” the official said.

The meeting took place under strict security nearly a month after the November 10 blast at the Red Fort that killed 15 people and injured more than two dozen. Delegates entering from the Chandni Chowk side passed through a winding series of barricades before moving beyond the heavily guarded Lahori Gate to reach the venue. Security personnel continue to monitor the perimeter and interior of the monument closely.

The Red Fort, built by Emperor Shah Jahan as the palace of his capital, Shahjahanabad, is renowned for its ten-year construction period from 1638 to 1648 and its massive defensive walls. Located in Old Delhi opposite the bustling Chandni Chowk market, it draws large crowds daily. With the site closed, both tourists and locals had gathered outside over the past week, taking photos and selfies from the street as they waited for access to resume.