Red Fort blast: Delhi court remands suicide bomber's 'co-conspirator' to 10-day NIA custody

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday sent to 10 days' NIA custody Jasir Bilal, an "active co-conspirator" of suicide bomber Umar un Nabi, in connection with the Red Fort car blast that claimed 15 lives. Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna allowed the NIA's plea seeking custodial interrogation of the accused. Mediapersons were barred from entering the court premises, which virtually turned the proceedings 'in camera'. A heavy deployment of police and the Rapid Action Force was made in the court premises. On standby were several personnel in anti-riot gear. A resident of Qazigund in Anantnag, Wani was arrested in Srinagar on Monday for allegedly providing technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets ahead of the bomb blast, the agency said in a statement.

In a statement on Monday, the NIA termed Wani an active co-conspirator behind the attack, who worked closely with the terrorist, Umar un Nabi, to plan the "terror carnage." On Monday, the court remanded Amir Rashid Ali, a key accused in the case, to NIA custody for 10 days. The agency had told the court that Amir allegedly arranged a safe house and provided logistical support to Nabi.