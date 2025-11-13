Red Fort blast a terror attack: Govt vows to bring culprits and sponsors to justice

NEW DELHI: Condemning the November 10 car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort in which 12 people lost their lives, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday termed it a “heinous terrorist incident” and resolved to bring the perpetrators, their collaborators, and sponsors to justice without delay.

Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Cabinet passed a resolution expressing profound grief over the loss of innocent lives in the attack and observed two minutes of silence to pay respects to the victims.

“The country has witnessed a heinous terrorist incident perpetrated by anti-national forces through a car explosion near Red Fort on 10th November,” the resolution said, as read out by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The Cabinet extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured. It also appreciated the efforts of medical personnel and emergency responders who provided immediate assistance to the victims.

Calling the blast a “dastardly and cowardly act”, the Cabinet reaffirmed India’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It also appreciated the expressions of solidarity and support received from various governments across the world.

“The Cabinet notes with appreciation the timely and coordinated response of the authorities, security agencies, and citizens who acted with courage and compassion in the face of adversity. Their dedication and sense of duty are deeply commendable,’’ the resolution said.

Directing that the investigation be pursued with the “utmost urgency and professionalism”, the Cabinet said the government is closely monitoring the situation at the highest levels.

Reiterating its resolve, the resolution reaffirmed that the government remains steadfast in safeguarding the lives and well-being of all citizens, consistent with its enduring commitment to national security.