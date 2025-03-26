Rebel BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal expelled from party for six years

Bengaluru: The BJP has expelled rebel MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal from the party for six years.

The Vijayapura MLA was twice served notices and finally he was sacked from the party on Tuesday.

"Central Disciplinary Committee of the party has considered your response to the show cause notice dated 10 February 2025 and has taken serious note of your repeated violations of the party discipline, despite your assurances of good behavior and conduct in response to earlier show cause notices," the order issued by the CDC member Om Pathak said.

"It has accordingly been decided to expel you for a period of six years with immediate effect from the primary membership of the party and you stand removed from any party position that you may hold until now,” it added.