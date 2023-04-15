Real ‘anti-nationals’ are those misusing power to divide Indians against each other, says Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on the government on B R Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Friday alleged that the regime in power is “misusing and subverting” the institutions of the Constitution, and the people must act to defend the Constitution from this “systematic assault”.

Penning an article in The Telegraph on the 132nd birth anniversary of Ambedkar, the architect of India’s Constitution, Gandhi said today the real “anti-nationals” are those who are misusing their power to divide Indians against each other on the grounds of religion, language, caste and gender.

“As we honour Babasaheb’s legacy today, we must remember his prescient warning that the success of the Constitution depends on the conduct of the people entrusted with the duty to govern,” the Congress parliamentary party president said.

She alleged that today, the regime in power is misusing and subverting the institutions of the Constitution, and weakening its foundations of liberty, equality, fraternity and justice.

Gandhi alleged that liberty is “threatened” by misusing the law to harass people rather than to protect their rights and equality is “assaulted” by “favoured treatment to chosen friends” in every sphere, even as the vast majority of Indians suffer economically.

“Fraternity is eroded by deliberately manufacturing an atmosphere of hatred and polarising Indians against each other. The resultant injustice is amplified by pressuring the judiciary through a sustained campaign,” Gandhi said.

At this junction in our nation’s history, people must act to defend the Constitution from this “systematic assault”, she said. “All Indians wherever they stand political parties, unions and associations, citizens in groups and as individuals must play their parts at this critical time. Dr. Ambedkar’s life and struggle teaches critical lessons which can serve as a guide,” the former Congress president said.