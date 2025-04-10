Ready to work with India: China

BEIJING/ NEW DELHI: After nearly five years of military stand-off in eastern Ladakh, China on Wednesday said that it is ready to work with India to maintain peace and stability along the border areas.

Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defence, made these remarks at a press conference in response to a media query regarding the future of military relations between the two countries.

Highlighting that this year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and India, Zhang said the two countries, as ancient civilizations and significant developing countries, are both at a vital stage of modernisation and are important members of the Global South.

“Being partners of mutual success serves the fundamental interests of the two countries and the two peoples,” Xinhua news agency quoted Zhang as saying.

He said the Chinese military is prepared to collaborate with India to implement the key agreements made by the two countries.

The spokesperson emphasised the importance of enhancing communication and strategic mutual trust, maintaining peace and stability in the border areas, fostering a strong military-to-military relationship, and ensuring regional and global peace.

Relations between India and China significantly strained after the deadly clashes in Galwan Valley in June 2020.

The two countries have since completed the disengagement process, finalising an agreement for the withdrawal of troops from Depsang and Demchok, the last two remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said India and China are moving towards a “positive direction” in their ties and work needs to be done to normalise the relationship.

“I think we are moving in a positive direction,” he said.

“It’s obviously better than the last time I was here. I think the disengagement, particularly the Depsang-Demchok was important,” he said at the News 18 Rising Bharat Summit he said while referring to the military stand-off between the two neighbours.

In October last, the two sides firmed up a disengagement pact for Depsang and Demchok, the last two friction points in eastern Ladakh.

Days after the agreement was finalised, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks in Kazan and took a number of decisions to improve the ties. Jaishankar suggested that issues on the border remained to some extent because of the force build up over a period of years. with agency inputs