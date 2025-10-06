Ready to stay in jail till judicial inquiry ordered: Wangchuk

Leh: Jailed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has said he is prepared to remain in prison until an independent judicial inquiry is ordered into the deaths of four people during last month’s violence in Ladakh. From behind bars, he urged people to maintain peace and unity while continuing the struggle for statehood and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule through non-violent means, his lawyer said on Sunday.

Wangchuk’s message was conveyed through Haji Mustafa, legal advisor to the Leh Apex Body (LAB), who, along with the activist’s elder brother Ka Tsetan Dorjey Ley, met him at Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan on Saturday. Following the meeting, Mustafa shared Wangchuk’s remarks on his personal social media accounts, including X and Facebook.

“I am doing well, both physically and mentally, and thank everyone for their concern and prayers,” Wangchuk said in his message. “My heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, and my prayers are with those injured and those arrested.”

The 58-year-old education reformer and environmentalist was detained on September 26 under the National Security Act (NSA), two days after violent protests in Leh demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status left four people dead and several others injured. Authorities have accused Wangchuk of inciting the unrest.

Reaffirming his support for the movement, Wangchuk said he “stands firmly” with the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which are jointly leading the agitation. “Whatever actions Apex Body takes in the interest of Ladakh, I am with them wholeheartedly,” he said. Reiterating his demand for accountability, Wangchuk said there must be “an independent judicial inquiry into the killing of the four people,” adding that “unless that is done, I am prepared to stay in jail.”

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a petition filed by Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, challenging his detention under the NSA and seeking his immediate release. Meanwhile, the Ladakh administration has ordered a magisterial probe into the violence. However, both the LAB and KDA have announced they will boycott the Centre’s talks on October 6 until a judicial inquiry is constituted and all detainees, including Wangchuk, are released.

“I appeal to people to keep peace and unity and continue our struggle peacefully — in the true Gandhian way of non-violence,” Wangchuk said.