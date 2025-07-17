RCB unilaterally invited people to IPL victory celebrations: K’taka govt in status report to HC

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government in its status report submitted to the High Court regarding the June 4 stampede tragedy at the Chinnaswamy Stadium which claimed 11 lives in Bengaluru, has stated that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) invited people to the IPL victory celebrations unilaterally, without consulting the police, sources confirmed on Thursday. The High Court recently gave an order with regard to providing the status report over the stampede by the state government to respondents i.e. the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), RCB and the DNA event management firm, by setting aside the state's request to keep the report confidential. The report stated that the RCB invited people for the victory celebration event at the Chinnaswamy Stadium unilaterally and also without consultation and required permission by the police department.

The State further stated, the RCB approached the Bengaluru police only on June 3 and informed them about organising a victory parade. The information was given as an intimation to the police rather than requesting the permission with the due procedure, sources stated. The report highlights that permissions are sought for such mega events seven days in advance. No application was submitted in a prescribed format. Without, the due procedure, the jurisdictional Cubbon Park police refused permission due to the lack of expected gathering of fans. The report further stated that the RCB posted a photo on June 4 without consent of the police department on official handles announcing free entry for people and encouraged people to take part in the event. They also urged the public to take part in the victory parade between the Vidhana Soudha and the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The RCB made another post at 8 A.M. on the same day. The franchise also shared a video clip of cricketer Virat Kohli and invited them for the event, the report said. The report also mentioned about another tweet by the RCB about the victory parade later at noon. The post also gave information about free passes. These posts were viewed by lakhs of people. They registered views of 44 lakh. This has led to the gathering of more than 3 lakh people. The police were deputed to manage crowds that stood for kilometres along with the deployment at the stadium. This happened due to lack of availability of information by the organisers. When lakhs of fans gathered at the stadium, the RCB made a post which stated that limited pass entry would be permitted and this created frustration and confusion among lakhs of people, the report said. When the gates were not opened by organisers the situation grew worse. This forced the crowd to enter the stadium in an uncontrolled manner at gate number 1,2, and 21, the report said. The report states that sporadic stampede incidents occurred at gate numbers 2, 2a, 6, 7, 1, 17, 18, 20 and 21. The police responded quickly to the emerging situation and incidents of stampede. The report further underlined that the celebration event was not called off as it would have triggered violence. The risk of large-scale rioting both within the stadium premises and throughout Bengaluru necessitated this careful balancing approach, prioritising overall public safety over immediate event cessation, the report added. The report further stated that, "It is common and known in law and order situations that cancellation of anticipated events can incite the crowd tremendously and lead to widespread mob violence, as has been seen in several events where such decisions have been taken."