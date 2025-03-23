RCB rubs Salt in KKR’s Virat wounds

Kolkata: As IPL turned 18, Eden Gardens remained witness to a blockbuster opening night with Phil Salt-Virat Kohli duo ensuring RCB romped home at KKR’s backyard with a seven-wicket win with 22 balls to spare. RCB made 177 for 3 in 16.2 overs, after KKR had finished with a below-par score of 174 for 8, being put into bat by RCB.

As the run chase began, RCB raced to 75 runs in just 5 overs with Phil Salt and Virat Kohli going hammer and tongs at the KKR’s bowling attack. While Salt made most of his knowledge of the ground, having played for KKR last season, Virat carried the Champions Trophy form to the delight of the partisan crowd at Eden Gardens. The chanting of Virat-Virat grew with every delivery, till it felt like RCB’s home ground. As pathetic as the bowling attack could be, after 2 overs KKR’s Vaibhav Arora’s figures read 2 overs 32 runs, Spencer Jonson’s 2 overs 21 runs, and Varun Chakravarthy’s 1 over 21 runs.

Salt reached his 50 off just 25 balls with 8 fours and 2 sixes, with Virat giving him company on 34 off 17 deliveries with three boundaries and two sixes. Varun Chakravarthy claimed the prize wicket of Salt who scored a spitfire 56 off just 31 balls with nine boundaries. Kohli carried on and reached his 50 off just 30 balls with four 4s and two 6s and remained unbeaten on 59 of 35 balls. Skipper Rajat Patidar played a smart cameo, after Devdutt Pallikal went cheap, of 34 runs off just 16 balls studded with five boundaries and a six. By the time he was out, just the formalities were left.

“The partnership with Virat was most pleasing. It’s a ground I know. I played with these players and know their strengths. Batting second is different and you have to hit through the line of the ball. I had a great time here last season. But this season is different. I am happy that I came here and delivered,” said Phil Salt after the match.

Earlier, Ajinkya Rahane walked in at the fall of the South African keeper-batsman Quinton de Kock with a lot to prove. His previous unsuccessful stint with KKR was the biggest question mark. But he shut up his doubters with a little gem of 56 off 31 before being caught by Rashik Salan off Krunal Pandya. He had a second-wicket partnership with Sunil Narine for 53 runs, with the West Indian hitting a trademark innings of 44 off just 26 deliveries. But with the duo departing disaster struck. RCB made a comeback into the game taking the wickets of Narine, Rahane, and Venkatesh in quick succession. Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Rinku Singh tried to steady the ship, only to see the latter being cleaned up by Pandya. KKR crossed the 150 barrier in 15.2 overs with Andre Russel clearing Suyash for a boundary. The very next ball his bells were sent flying by the RCB bowler, leaving KKR in trouble. Angkrish’s resistance of 30 runs off 20 balls came to an end, flailing at a wide one from Yash Dayal to be caught behind.

Later Ajinkya said, “It was a below par score. We should have crossed the 200 mark. But to their credit, they played very well and we had a hard time getting into the game. But this is the first match and we do not want to read too much into it. We just need to plug the holes and look ahead.” Krunal Pandya with three for 29 and Hazelwood with 2 for 22 were the pick of the bowlers for the visitors.