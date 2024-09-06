Ravindra Jadeja joins BJP

Ahmedabad: Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja has officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), according to a post by his wife, Rivaba Jadeja, on Thursday. Rivaba, a BJP MLA from Gujarat’s Jamnagar North constituency, shared their membership card on X.



The announcement comes shortly after Jadeja’s retirement from T20 international cricket on June 30, following India’s T20 World Cup victory in Barbados. The 36-year-old allrounder, born in Saurashtra, has represented India in 72 Tests and 197 One Day Internationals, amassing 294 and 220 wickets respectively, and scoring 6,000 runs across formats. Jadeja was a key player in India’s 2013 ICC Champions Trophy win and has contributed to four Indian Premier League titles.This move aligns with BJP’s ongoing membership drive, ‘Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024,’ aimed at enrolling 100 million new members.