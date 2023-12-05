Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief shot dead at Jaipur home, one assailant killed in exchange of fire

Jaipur: Right-wing group Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena's president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead in the living room of his house here on Tuesday by three armed men, one of whom was also killed in retaliatory firing, police said.



One of Gogamedi's security guards sustained bullet injuries in the exchange of fire with the assailants, who had gone to his house in the Shyam Nagar area on the pretext of meeting him, they said.

The incident was caught on CCTV.

Gogamedi formed Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena after he was expelled from Sri Rajput Karni Sena in 2015 over differences with its founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi.

Both these outfits had protested against Deepika Padukone starrer "Padmaavat" in 2018 over alleged distortion of historical facts about the Rajput community.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph told reporters, "Three men went to Gogamedi's house and told his security guards that they wanted to meet him. The guards took them inside and the men talked to Gogamedi for 10 minutes before opening fire at him."

While one of the assailants, who was identified as Naveen Singh Shekhawat, died in the exchange of fire, the remaining two managed to flee on a scooty they snatched from a person outside Gogamedi's house, he said.

One of Gogamedi's security guards was injured in the firing and has been admitted to the ICU of a hospital, he added.

"The entire incident was captured on CCTV. We are trying to identify and trace the other two accused. Those involved in the planning of the murder will also be caught," Joseph said.

According to preliminary information, Shekhawat used to run a shop, he said.

Soon after the news of the attack on Gogamedi broke, his supporters and members of the Rajput community started reaching his house and the hospital where he was taken.

One of Gogamedi's relatives told reporters outside the hospital that he had been receiving threats for a long time and feared an attack. He claimed police had been informed about the threats.

Gogamedi's supporters blocked the Shipra Path road outside the hospital where he was rushed after the attack and demanded that the accused be arrested immediately.