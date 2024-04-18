Ram Lalla honoured with ‘Surya Tilak’

Ayodhya: On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, a unique event graced the newly consecrated Ram Temple, as a beam of sunlight, dubbed the “Surya Tilak,” illuminated the idol of Ram Lalla precisely at noon. This marked the first such occurrence since the idol’s consecration.



Before dawn, throngs of devotees lined up at the temple, with officials and temple management making extensive preparations for the influx of visitors on this sacred day.

The moment the “Surya Tilak” adorned the deity, chants of “Jai Shri Ram” resonated from the faithful gathered outside the inner sanctum, while priests performed an “aarti” within.

This phenomenon was enabled by a sophisticated setup of mirrors and lenses, strategically arranged to channel the sunlight onto the idol’s forehead within the sanctum sanctorum.

The idol’s consecration took place in a grand ceremony officiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22.

Amidst his election campaign, Modi paused to witness the “Surya Tilak” via his tablet, expressing his profound emotions and aspirations for the nation’s progress and prosperity in a heartfelt message.

Photographs of Modi observing the event were also circulated.

Echoing the sentiment, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath disseminated a video of the “Surya Tilak” on his official platform, celebrating the illumination as a beacon of eternal glory for the nation.

Prakash Gupta, a spokesperson for the temple, noted that the “Surya Tilak” lasted a brief four to five minutes, during which time the temple restricted access to the inner sanctum to manage the crowd effectively.

Dr. DP Kanungo, Chief Scientist at CSIR-CBRI, Roorkee, confirmed the successful execution of the “Surya Tilak” at the scheduled time of 12:00 pm.

In a statement, it was revealed that the idol was adorned with a sustainably crafted crown of precious gemstones for the occasion.

The remarkable feat of engineering that facilitated the “Surya Tilak” was the result of a 19-year collaboration between CSIR-CBRI, Roorkee, and the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bangalore. The team devised a method to direct sunlight from the temple’s third floor to the ‘garbha griha’.

CBRI developed the intricate design to harness the sunlight, with IIA providing optical design consultancy. The system underwent testing the day before the event.

Dr. S K Panigrahi, a scientist involved in the project, stated that the primary goal was to ensure the ‘Tilak’ would grace the forehead of the Shri Ram idol every Ram Navami. The project promises to bring sunlight to the idol’s forehead annually at noon on this significant day.