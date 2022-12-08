Rajya Sabha welcomes new Chairman, Oppn stresses on scrutiny of Bills by PSC

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha on Wednesday welcomed its new Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar with the treasury benches saying he would hold democratic values, while opposition MPs stressed on scrutiny of government Bills by Parliamentary Standing Committees and more time for smaller parties during debates.



On the opening day of the Winter Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led in felicitating recently appointed Vice President of India Dhankhar, who is ex-officio chairman of the House.

Modi said the 'Amrit Kaal' of India's independence will not only be a period of national development and glory but also an occasion when the country will play an important role in giving a direction to the world.

He expressed confidence that Dhankhar will uphold democratic values as the chairman of Rajya Sabha.

He also urged leaders of all parties to make collective efforts to make Parliament's winter session more productive.

Speaking to media ahead of the session's start, he said parliamentarians, including from the opposition, have told him that they suffer due to frequent disruptions and adjournments in Parliament as they are unable to speak and asked leaders from different parties to understand their "pain".

Leader of Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge assured support of his party in smooth functioning of the House.

In the previous sessions, the House witnessed several disruptions and adjournments due to protest by opposition parties on various issues.

"As the custodian of this House, your presence here is bigger than your other roles," Kharge said, adding all public issues could not be raised in the House due to shorter duration of sittings.

He said earlier the House used to assemble for 100 days in year, but not it has come down to 60-70 days.

Kharge further said though the number of opposition MPs may be less than the treasury benches, they have experience.

Welcoming Dhankar, Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said there should be scrutiny of Bills by parliamentary standing committees and select panels for better legislations.

He also said there should be at least one short duration discussion or calling attention per week in the House.

"From now we will expect that, with your elevation to this position will help strengthen the conducive atmosphere of this august house. Both the treasury and opposition benches will get adequate opportunity in the deliberation to be made on various issues Bills etc," he said.

The TMC MP also voiced his concern that less time was being allocated for discussion on important legislations in Rajya Sabha compared to Lok Sabha.

He rued that members of smaller parties get only 2-3 minutes to speak on Bills and important issues, and suggested that this should be increased.

Former prime minister and JDS veteran H D Deve Gowda highlighted that allocation of only 2-3 minutes to MPs of smaller parties was not sufficient for them to raise important matters, like those related to agriculture and farmers.

Senior NCP leader and former Union minister said experience of MPs too should be a factor in allocation of time.

Tiruchi Siva of DMK assured the Chairman of full cooperation of his party in functioning of the proceedings in the House. He said DMK members would not protest in the Well of the House if they get time to express themselves on various issues.

Assuring full cooperation of his party, BJD's Sasmit Patra suggested that MPs of regional parties should be given adequate time to speak during Zero Hour and raise special mentions to highlight state-specific issues.

Raghav Chadha (AAP) too stressed that smaller parties be given more time to raise important issues.