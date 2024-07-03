Rajya Sabha session: PM Modi defends policies amid opposition criticism

Amidst strong opposition voices, Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated his address in the Rajya Sabha, emphasizing that India chose performance over propaganda in the recent Lok Sabha elections. He thanked Congress members, noting, "Some termed us a 1/3rd government. The truth is clear – we've completed 10 years, with 20 more to go. Our committed work has garnered heartfelt support and blessings from the people."

In his recent speech in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi underscored his government's mandate for stability and continuity with a third consecutive term. He likened the Congress to a "parasite" dependent on allies for survival, amidst chants demanding justice and unity. Accusing the Congress of disrespecting Hinduism, he denounced what he termed as a "conspiracy" to misrepresent Hindus as violent. Addressing concerns over the NEET exam leaks, he assured swift action against those jeopardizing the future of youth.

Following the deletion of portions of his Lok Sabha speech by the chair, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the move, asserting that truth cannot be erased in the world of PM Modi. Gandhi wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging the restoration of his remarks, arguing that their removal contradicts parliamentary democracy's principles.