LS, RS adjourned as Opposition parties press for discussion on SIR

New Delhi: Proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday after Opposition MPs created uproar over the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar’s electoral rolls. The House was adjourned twice during the pre-lunch session over the SIR issue. Soon after the House met at 12 noon after one adjournment in the morning, Opposition MPs were on their feet raising slogans in support of their demand for a discussion on SIR of Bihar’s electoral rolls. The MPs demanded that the special revision of electoral rolls should be discussed in the House.

The Opposition has been demanding a roll back of the SIR in Bihar till the after the Assembly polls, which are due later this year. Ghanshyam Tiwari who was in the Chair urged the potesting MPs to maintain decorum in the House and allow the Question Hour to function. Unrelenting Opposition members, however, continued to raise slogans. Some of the TMC members also trooped into the Well and continued with their sloganeering. Amid the din the Chair adjourned the House till 2 pm. Earlier when the House met, Deputy Chairman Harivansh cited loss of time in disruptions since the start of the monsoon session and asked MPs to allow listed business to be taken up. But the Opposition parties continued to press for a time and date for holding a discussion on SIR. Harivansh said the Opposition and Treasury benches must sit together and decide on the issue. But this did not cut much ice as Opposition MPs started raising slogans against SIR. The Deputy Chairman called for taking up of the listed Zero Hour mentions but adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon as the Opposition MPs refused to relent.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday following protests by Opposition members over various issues. Some Opposition members were in the Well of the House raising slogans as they sought to raise certain issues. Speaker Om Birla urged the protesting members to stop shouting slogans and go back to their seats. "You (protesting members) don't want to discuss issues?...," he said and also asked whether people have chosen them to indulge in sloganeering in the House.

The House is for discussing issues and the behaviour of the members is not appropriate, Birla said before adjourning the proceedings till 2 pm. As the din continued, the proceedings were adjourned in less than seven minutes. The House congratulated the scientists for the successful flight of a GSLV rocket that placed an earth observation satellite, jointly developed by ISRO and NASA.