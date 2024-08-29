Rajwinder Singh Bhatti appointed DG of CISF, Daljit Singh Chaudhary to head BSF

New Delhi: In a significant move to strengthen India’s security apparatus, the government has appointed new chiefs for two crucial paramilitary forces. Bihar Police chief Rajwinder Singh Bhatti has been named the Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), while Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) head Daljit Singh Chaudhary will take charge as the Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF).



Bhatti, a 1990-batch IPS officer, will lead the CISF, responsible for guarding critical infrastructure including airports and nuclear installations. His tenure will extend until his superannuation on September 30, 2025. Bhatti brings valuable experience from his previous roles, including as Additional Director General in the BSF’s Eastern Command and Joint Director in the CBI.

Chaudhary, also from the 1990 IPS batch, transitions from his current role as SSB chief to head the BSF, which protects India’s borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh. His appointment comes in the wake of recent security challenges, including terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. Chaudhary’s diverse experience, including stints with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, positions him well for this critical role.

These appointments follow recent leadership changes in other security forces.

The government had earlier curtailed the tenure of former BSF chief Nitin Agrawal, while B Srinivasan was appointed as the Director General of the National Security Guard (NSG).