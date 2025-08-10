Rajnath Singh lays foundation stone of rail coach factory in MP's Raisen

Bhopal: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the BRAHMA Project (BEML Rail Hub for Manufacturing) to make rail coaches in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district.

The unit will be built by Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) at a cost of Rs 1,800 crore on more than 60 hectares of land at Umaria village in Raisen, near the border of Bhopal district.

It will benefit the districts of Raisen, Sehore, Vidisha and capital Bhopal, an official said.

Employment opportunities will be created for students studying in technical institutes of these districts. More than 5,000 persons will get direct and indirect employment in the project, the official added.



