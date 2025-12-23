Rajnath releases BRO-made guide on preparation of DPRs for road infrastructure projects

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday released a BRO-made guide on preparation of detailed project reports for road infrastructure projects that aims to address the issues of time and cost overruns arising from inadequately prepared DPRs.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is entrusted with the construction and maintenance of highways and strategic roads in some of the most remote and challenging terrains of the country, and DPRs serve as a comprehensive document covering engineering design, construction methodology, execution strategy, quality control and cost analysis.

The 'Guide on Preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for Road Infrastructure Projects' was released by Defence Minister Singh at the South Block here, the defence ministry said.

The BRO has developed the guide to provide a concise, comprehensive and uniform reference encompassing specifications, standards, guidelines and procedures for DPR preparation.

"It is intended to assist engineers at every stage of project formulation, whether for new construction or upgradation of existing road infrastructure," the ministry said in a statement.

The guide aims to address the issues of time and cost overruns arising from inadequately prepared DPRs, the ministry said.

"It is expected to significantly enhance the quality and consistency of the reports, ensuring timely execution of projects and contributing to improved strategic connectivity and socio-economic development of border regions through systematic planning, technical accuracy, quality assurance and cost-effectiveness," it said.

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, V Umashankar, DG, Border Roads, Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, and other senior civil and military officials were present on the occasion.