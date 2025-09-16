Rajnath exhorts Armed Forces to remain alert to deal with invisible challenges

Kolkata: Asserting that the nature of warfare is continuously evolving, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday exhorted the Armed Forces to go beyond the traditional concepts of war and remain alert and ready to deal with invisible challenges.

He said that the recent global conflicts have underlined the relevance of a "technology-friendly" military.

Addressing the 16th Combined Commanders’ Conference (CCC) 2025 in Kolkata, the defence minister asked the Armed Forces to be ready to deal with "invisible challenges emanating from unconventional threats such as information, ideological, ecological and biological warfare."

Singh emphasised the need for constant assessment of the changes taking place across the globe, and its impact on the security system of the country, in view of the turbulent global order, regional instability and the emerging security landscape.

"Wars of today are so sudden and unpredictable that it is extremely difficult to foretell their duration. It can be two months, a year, or even five years. We need to be prepared.... We need to ensure that our surge capacity remains sufficient,” he said.

He commended the Armed Forces for their "outstanding performance" and "exemplary professionalism" in the planning and execution of Operation Sindoor in May, that was launched in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, mostly tourists.

"Operation Sindoor has demonstrated that strength, strategy and self-reliance are the three pillars that will give India the power it needs in the 21st century. Today, we have the capability to face any challenge with the help of indigenous platforms and systems coupled with the indomitable courage of our soldiers. This is the real strength of Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” Singh said.

Operation Sindoor, which was conceived as a punitive and targeted campaign to dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deep inside Pakistan, showcased a calibrated, tri-services response embodying precision, professionalism and purpose, according to an official.

Terming India’s defence sector as an amalgamation of offensive and defensive capabilities, the defence minister called upon the commanders to be proactive in their approach and strive to build the ‘Sudarshan Chakra’, an air defence mechanism, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Stating that a committee has been formed to examine the project and prepare a "realistic action plan", he suggested devising a medium-term plan for the next five years and a long-term plan for the next ten years to bring the vision to fruition.

The defence minister underscored the importance of synergy among the Armed Forces as well as with other agencies, terming it as "essential" to deal with future challenges.

In this context, he mentioned the creation of tri-service logistics nodes and tri-service logistic management application to promote integration and jointness in the defence sector, while also highlighting the attention being paid to greater civil-military fusion.

Maintaining that the country’s defence sector is centred around modernisation, operational readiness, technological superiority and credible deterrence, Singh called for focusing on the mantra of "JAI" (Jointness, Aatmanirbharta and Innovation) given by PM Modi in the inaugural session of the conference on Monday.

Batting for deeper engagement with the industry and academia in developing future-ready technologies, Singh reaffirmed PM Modi’s vision to further enhance the role of the private sector in creating a robust defence innovation ecosystem and "making the domestic industry the biggest and best in the world".

Reiterating the government’s commitment to ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, the defence minister said, "Self-reliance is not a slogan, but a necessity, which is key to strategic autonomy..

He emphasised that defence production indigenisation is fueling economic growth, generating employment and enhancing the capacity of shipyards, aerospace clusters and defence corridors..

Singh also pointed to his approval of the Defence Procurement Manual 2025, which aims to streamline the procurement process.

He added that the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 is being revised and the objective is to simplify the processes, reduce delays, and provide operational strength to the forces quickly..

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and other senior officers were present at the meeting.

Inaugurating the three-day Combined Commanders' Conference at the Eastern Command headquarters of the Indian Army at Vijay Durg, the erstwhile Fort William, here on Monday, Modi complimented the Armed Forces for the success of Operation Sindoor.

He instructed the Defence ministry to implement steps to achieve greater jointness, self-sufficiency and innovation to meet future challenges.