Rajkot game zone fire: Police file over 1 lakh-page chargesheet against 15 accused

Rajkot: Police on Wednesday filed a chargesheet running into 1 lakh pages against 15 accused in the Rajkot game zone fire tragedy that killed 27 persons in May.

“Statements of 365 witnesses have been recorded. Altogether, 15 persons, including co-owners of TRP game zone and officials of Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) have been arrested,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Parthrajsinh Gohil.

As many as 27 people, including children, were charred to death in a massive fire that gutted the entire game zone facility on May 25.

The chargesheet was filed by the crime branch in the court of Rajkot Judicial Magistrate First Class AP Dave.

“It emerged during the investigation that the blaze spread and engulfed the entire structure within 3-4 minutes due to highly-inflammable construction materials such as foam sheet, plastic and wood, with sparks flowing from the welding work being carried out at that time,” Gohil told media persons. The accused persons were booked under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 337 (causing hurt by an act that endangers the life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt to a person by doing an act that endangers their life or personal safety) and 114 (someone present when the offence is committed) of the Indian Penal Code.