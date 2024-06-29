Rajkot airport terminal canopy collapses, third incident this week

Rajkot: Following heavy rainfall in Gujarat on June 29, a section of the canopy at Rajkot Hirasar International Airport's terminal collapsed, an incident captured in a viral video on social media. The canopy collapse occurred at the passenger pickup and drop area outside the terminal. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities have been reported, confirmed officials.

The new greenfield airport, inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi in July 2023, is situated 25 km from Rajkot in Hirasar village. This incident marks the third such infrastructure collapse at Indian airports within a week, following similar incidents at Delhi's IGI Terminal-1 and Jabalpur airport in Madhya Pradesh.

In Delhi, on June 28, a canopy over the forecourt at Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport collapsed onto cars during heavy rainfall, resulting in one fatality and six injuries. Flight operations were temporarily suspended as a consequence. Union Minister for Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu announced compensation of ₹20 lakh for the deceased's family and ₹3 lakh for the injured.

A day earlier, on June 27, at Jabalpur's Dumna airport, a portion of a fabric canopy collapsed due to water accumulation during heavy rains, damaging a parked car. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Airport authorities have initiated a probe to prevent future incidents, as directed by airport director Rajeev Ratna Pandey.

The incidents at Rajkot Hirasar airport occurred amid a prevailing cyclonic circulation over south Gujarat, which has brought widespread rains to several parts of the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow alert' for south Gujarat, forecasting heavy showers for June 29.

According to IMD forecasts, south Gujarat is likely to experience an active wet spell over the next five days, with heavy rains expected in isolated areas of Valsad, Navsari, and the adjoining Union Territory of Daman and Dadra Nagar Haveli. Similar conditions are anticipated in Gandhinagar, Kheda, Ahmedabad, Anand, Navsari, Valsad districts, and Daman and Dadra Nagar Haveli until July 3.