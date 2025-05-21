Rajiv's visionary interventions instrumental in preparing India for 21st century challenges: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday paid rich tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 34th death anniversary with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying his visionary and courageous interventions were instrumental in preparing India for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century. Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi also paid floral tributes to Rajiv Gandhi at his memorial at Vir Bhumi here. In a post in Hindi on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Papa, your memories guide me at every step. My resolution is to make your unfulfilled dreams come true - and I will do so."

Paying homage to Rajiv Gandhi, Kharge said he was a great son of India and inspired hope among millions of Indians. "His visionary and courageous interventions were instrumental in preparing India for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st Century," Khareg said in his post on X. "These include lowering the voting age to 18, strengthening Panchayati Raj, spearheading the Telecom and IT revolution, implementing a computerisation programme, securing sustained peace accords, launching a universal immunisation program, and introducing a new education policy focused on inclusive learning," he said. "Our deepest respects to the Former PM, Bharat Ratna, Rajiv Gandhi on his martyrdom day," Kharge added.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that since the 1950s, MPs from various political parties would be sent in delegations to the UN in New York every October-November and Narendra Modi stopped this tradition from 2014. "But now that he is desperate and his image globally has been shattered, he suddenly thought of such all-party delegations of MPs to visit different countries to divert attention from the tough questions he is being called to answer," Ramesh claimed. "Today we mark the 34 death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi. The essential humanity, goodness, and decency of the man--qualities absent in Mr. Modi---come out poignantly in this story narrated by none other than his political adversary Atal Bihari Vajpayee," he said and shared a video of Vajpayee talking about how Rajiv Gandhi got him included in a delegation to the UN so that his medical treatment could be done abroad and the expenses of that are taken care of. Congress general secretary K C Venugopal also paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi. "Remembering with deep sorrow our beloved former PM Sh. Rajiv Gandhi ji on his death anniversary. His body was blown to smithereens by the terrorists, and he was snatched away from us way too soon. Even today, not a day passes when we don't feel his absence among us," he said on X. "Let us renew our pledge to build an India of his dreams, which he began realising during his tenure. Let us also never forget the supreme sacrifice he made for the sake of our country's security and integrity. It is our duty to keep India united and safe, so his sacrifice doesn't go in vain," Venugopal said.

In a post on X, the Congress said Rajiv Gandhi's visionary leadership transformed the foundations of our nation, built on justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. "His enduring legacy continues to guide our vision," the party said. "Today, we remember Rajiv ji's visionary leadership that ushered India into the IT revolution, empowered the youth and brought in Panchayati Raj to promote social justice and grassroots democracy. Dedicating himself to and sacrificing his life for the nation, Rajiv ji's enduring vision continues to guide our paths," the Congress said. Several Congress leaders paid homage to Rajiv Gandhi and lauded his contributions. Rajiv Gandhi was the last Congress prime minister to have headed a majority government, from 1984 to 1989. He was assassinated by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a Sri Lanka-based terrorist organisation, on this day in 1991 while campaigning at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.