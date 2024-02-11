Rajasthan govt working on 'zero tolerance' policy against corruption: CM

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday said negligence and corruption in works related to public interest will not be tolerated under any circumstances.



Sharma was addressing the review meeting of high officials of Pali division at the Satellite Tribal Center located on Abu Road in Sirohi district.

He said the government is working on the policy of 'zero tolerance' against corruption.

In the meeting, Sharma said all officers and employees should ensure that they fulfil their responsibilities so that public reposes confidence in the government.

"The chief minister said the state government will encourage officers and employees who perform their duties sincerely and action will be taken against those who are negligent in their work," a release said.

He instructed the officers to ensure regular public hearing, prompt disposal of complaints, monitoring them and taking feedback.

The chief minister reviewed the status of electricity and drinking water supply, medical facilities, progress of Jal Jeevan Mission, Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, law and order and other issues.

Sharma said all district-level officers should hold public hearings for at least one hour regularly, so that the complainants do not have to come to the capital with their problems.

"Officials should fix the time of public hearing in their office and display it clearly on the wall of the office," he said.