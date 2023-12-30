Rajasthan cabinet expansion: BJP MLAs set to take oath at Raj Bhavan

Nearly a month after the election results were declared, cabinet expansion in the BJP-ruled Rajasthan will take place on Saturday.

Governor Kalraj Mishra will administer the oath of office to BJP MLAs at a ceremony at Raj Bhavan here at 3:30 pm, official sources said.

Ahead of the ceremony, Ramganj Mandi MLA Madan Dilawar reached the BJP office here and met senior party leaders.

Garhi MLA Kailash Meena arrived in Jaipur from Udaipur. Udaipur MLA Tarachand Jain also left for Jaipur.

Preparations for the swearing-in ceremony are underway at Raj Bhavan.

Ahead of the cabinet expansion, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma met the BJP high command in Delhi on Friday.

The results for the Rajasthan assembly elections were announced on December 3 with the BJP winning 115 of the 199 seats on which polling was held.

The party declared Sharma, a first-time MLA, as the chief minister and Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa as his deputies on December 12.