Rajasthan assembly adjourned after sacked minister Rajendra Gudha and other BJP MLAs create ruckus

The Rajasthan assembly was adjourned after sacked minister Rajendra Gudha, aided by BJP MLAs, created unruly scenes in the House during Zero Hour on Monday.

Gudha, who was sacked as minister of state on Friday after he cornered his own Congress government in the assembly, reached near Speaker C P Joshi's chair with a "red diary" and had an argument with him.

As Gudha waved the red-coloured diary, the speaker asked him to come to his chamber.

After some time, Rajendra Gudha reached near Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal and confronted him while he stood to speak.

Ugly scenes were witnessed at this time and BJP MLAs too created an uproar and stormed the well of the House over the issue of the "red diary".

The speaker then adjourned the House.

Before the House began in the morning, Rajendra Gudha told reporters that he would "disclose" details about the "red diary" in the assembly.

He said the diary contained some "secrets".

Rajendra Gudha, who held charge as minister of state for Sainik Kalyan (Independent Charge), Home Guard and Civil Defence, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, was sacked on Friday evening, hours after he cornered the state government over the law and order situation and women safety in the assembly.