Raj, Uddhav alliance needed to give new direction to Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said it is necessary that his party chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena head Raj Thackeray form an alliance, claiming it will give a "new direction to the state".

In his weekly column Rok Thok in the Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana, Raut also claimed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nothing to do with the fight for Maharashtra's unity and Marathi "asmita" (pride).

"The BJP's policy is to first loot Mumbai, then make Mumbai a union territory and play game for a separate Vidarbha and finish the existence of Maharashtra," he alleged.

Raut said people have not forgotten Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the past carrying placards with the message: 'Vidarbha is my only state', during agitations in Nagpur.

If the unity of Thackeray cousins and their leadership does not remain intact, then Mumbai will be swallowed by "Adani-Lodha" and one day it will not be part of Maharashtra, the Rajya Sabha member alleged.

In April, MNS leader Raj Thackeray sparked speculation about a potential political rapprochement with his cousin Uddhav Thackeray, noting their past differences were "trivial" and uniting for the greater good of "Marathi manoos" (Marathi people) is not a difficult task.

The buzz strengthened when Uddhav Thackeray said he was ready to put aside trivial fights provided that those working against Maharashtra's interests will not be entertained, a veiled reference to Raj hosting Shiv Sena head and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde at his residence.

On July 5, Uddhav Thackeray said he and his cousin Raj Thackeray have "come together to stay together", while sharing the political stage with the MNS chief for the first time in almost 20 years, after the BJP-led state government withdrew two GRs on the introduction of Hindi language for students from Class 1.

Raut claimed the coming together of cousins Raj and Uddhav on July 5 gave confidence to 'Marathi manoos'.

"This does not mean all issues of Marathi manoos have been resolved. The issues troubling the Marathi manoos remain as it is. Thackeray brothers came together against the imposition of Hindi but the political alliance (between the two parties) is yet to be announced. It is necessary that there is an alliance. Only then Maharashtra will get a new direction," he said.

If anyone has an illusion that Thackerays will succumb to any kind of pressure, then they are fools, he asserted.

Raut claimed the unity of Thackeray brothers has rattled the rulers in Delhi and in Maharashtra, a reference to the BJP.

CM Fadnavis heats up the political atmosphere by meeting Raj, the Sena (UBT) leader said, adding the MNS president will speak on this and clear the confusion.

Fadnavis and Raj Thackeray had met at a hotel in Mumbai last month.

Raut said 'Marathi manoos' must first fight a battle for Mumbai and Thane, an oblique reference to retaining power in the civic bodies of the two neighbouring cities the polls for which are likely to be held later this year.