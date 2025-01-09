‘Raj Mahal’ vs ‘Sheesh Mahal’: AAP, BJP clash over official residences

New Delhi: The ongoing political drama over Delhi Chief Minister’s residence took a new turn on Wednesday as senior leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading false propaganda and obstructing their efforts to unveil the truth. AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bharadwaj attempted to visit both the CM’s residence and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence, calling it a “Rajmahal,” but were blocked by police, sparking a war of words between the two parties.

The BJP countered by leading journalists to Chief Minister Atishi’s existing official residence at AB 17 Mathura Road, raising questions about her request for an additional government bungalow.

Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bharadwaj, accompanied by media representatives, had planned the visit to expose what they called the BJP’s lies about the CM’s residence. The BJP had claimed that Kejriwal’s residence contained luxuries such as a swimming pool, golden toilets, and a mini-bar claims that AAP leaders have repeatedly denied.

When AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj reached the bungalow with media persons, police stopped them, citing a law and order situation. Singh was seen telling a senior officer why police were stopping them. He also said stopping them amounted to a breach of privilege of an MP and a Cabinet minister.

“We arrived at the CM’s residence, but instead of transparency, we were met with barricades and water cannon buses. Why this excessive security for two people?” questioned Singh. “We are members of the highest legislative body in the country. Why are we being stopped from showing the truth?”

The leaders then proceeded to attempt a visit to the Prime Minister’s residence, alleging that the “Rajmahal” is a lavish, Rs. 2,700 crore structure full of luxury items like chandeliers, expensive carpets, and even a throne worth over Rs. 150 crore. However, here too, police stopped their advance, preventing the media from entering.

“This shows that the BJP is hiding the truth,” said Singh. “They are afraid of the truth coming out about the Prime Minister’s residence. Why else would they barricade the area?”

In response to their obstruction, AAP leaders turned their focus back to the Prime Minister’s lavish residence. Arvind Kejriwal posted on social media, claiming he had heard of a throne worth Rs. 150 crore in the “Rajmahal” and expressed frustration over the BJP’s refusal to allow a media inspection. “The BJP’s lies about the CM residence have been exposed. The truth about the ‘Rajmahal’ needs to be shown too,” said Kejriwal.

Manish Sisodia, senior AAP leader, also chimed in, criticising the BJP for attempting to deflect attention away from real issues. “Every worker of the Bharatiya Jhutha Party should know what their self-proclaimed king’s Rajmahal looks like,” he wrote. “The people of the country also need to see what million-rupee chandeliers, expensive carpets, and lakh-rupee pens look like.”

The AAP claims that the BJP’s actions prove their accusations about the PM’s residence, as they have resisted media scrutiny. Sisodia explained that if the BJP’s claims about the CM’s residence had been true, they would have been eager to allow a media visit. “If the truth had come out, their propaganda would have fallen apart,” he added.

However, the BJP dismissed these accusations as a diversion. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva called it a drama to distract from corruption linked to Kejriwal’s residence, known as the “Sheesh Mahal.” He questioned why AAP leaders waited until now, with the model code of conduct in place, to demand access. “Why did they not think of showing the Sheesh Mahal earlier?” he asked. “The AAP leaders are doing drama and trying to divert attention from the corruption surrounding the Sheesh Mahal.”

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi also rebuked AAP’s criticism of the “Raj Mahal,” stating that their attempt to access Prime Minister Modi’s residence demonstrated the party’s disorderly nature.

Dismissing AAP’s claims about expenditure on the PM’s residence as trivial, Trivedi criticised the party for drawing comparisons with the 6, Flagstaff Road property, noting it was never designated as Delhi’s chief minister’s official residence.

Trivedi condemned AAP leaders’ attempts to enter the Flagstaff Road bungalow, previously occupied by Kejriwal. “Their forcible entry attempt exemplifies their irresponsible and chaotic behaviour,” he said.

He suggested these actions indicate AAP’s awareness of their likely defeat in upcoming Delhi elections. “The ‘Sheesh Mahal’ controversy will persist as evidence of Kejriwal’s excess,” Trivedi declared, adding that AAP cannot escape scrutiny over what he described as a showcase of luxury items allegedly funded through misappropriated public money.