Rains lash several parts of Punjab

Rains lashed many parts of Punjab as the minimum temperatures hovered around the normal levels in the state and its neighbouring Haryana on Saturday.

According to the meteorological department, Ludhiana and Amritsar received 15.4 mm and 4.2 mm of rain, respectively. Patiala registered 2 mm of rainfall, Pathankot 1 mm, Bathinda 7 mm and Faridkot 4.8 mm.

The Union territory of Chandigarh and Ambala in Haryana too received 8.6 and 5.6 mm of rain respectively.

Rains accompanied by strong winds came at a time when wheat was ready for harvest. Wheat procurement season starts from April 1 in Punjab and Haryana.

Meanwhile, minimum temperatures in Amritsar, Patiala and Ludhiana were 19.1 degrees Celsius, 17 degrees Celsius and 17.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

Pathankot registered minimum temperature of 17.9 degrees Celsius, Bathinda 16.4 degrees Celsius, Faridkot 17 degrees Celsius and Gurdaspur 17.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In neighbouring Haryana, Ambala and Hisar registered their minimum temperatures at 17.4 degrees Celsius and 20.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.