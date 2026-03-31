Rain, snow lash North as western disturbance brings relief

New Delhi: Rain and snowfall persisted across parts of north India on Monday, with several regions experiencing relief from rising temperatures under the influence of a fresh western disturbance.



In Delhi, light showers arrived in the evening after a warm and humid day when temperatures hovered around 35 degrees Celsius. Rainfall between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm was recorded at multiple stations, with Safdarjung logging 0.5 mm, Palam 0.2 mm, Lodi Road 0.7 mm, Ridge 0.2 mm, Ayanagar 0.6 mm, Pusa 0.5 mm and Janakpuri 0.5 mm. Mayur Vihar reported the highest rainfall at 1.0 mm.

Neighbouring states also saw weather changes. Strong winds swept parts of Rajasthan, including Jaipur, accompanied by light rain in several areas. In Uttar Pradesh, Aligarh and Agra recorded light showers, while Lucknow registered a maximum temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 22.0 degrees Celsius. Banda remained the hottest in the state at 41.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Prayagraj at 40.5 degrees Celsius.

Meteorological experts linked the conditions to a western disturbance and an associated cyclonic circulation over northwest Rajasthan, which triggered rainfall across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh. Further north, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed snowfall and rain for the second consecutive day, reducing the rainfall deficit by nearly five per cent. “Light to moderate rain was reported across most parts of the Kashmir valley, with snowfall in higher reaches,” officials said, adding that widespread precipitation is likely over the next 24 hours.

In Himachal Pradesh, higher areas received light snowfall, with Keylong recording 2 cm, while middle and lower hills saw intermittent rain. The local meteorological office has forecast a wet spell until April 5 and issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in several districts.

Temperatures in Haryana and Punjab remained near normal, with Chandigarh recording a maximum of 31.9 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the IMD issued an orange alert for hailstorms in five northeastern districts of Jharkhand on Tuesday, alongside a yellow alert for thunderstorms in the remaining districts.