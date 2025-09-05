Rain mayhem: Rising Yamuna threatens Delhi, Kashmir cut off from rest of India

New Delhi: Heavy monsoon rains continued to batter northern India on Thursday, leaving the Kashmir Valley cut off from the rest of the country and causing severe flooding, landslides, and disruption across Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir. Multiple landslides and washed-out road patches have blocked the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, while rail traffic in the Jammu division remains suspended. In Delhi, rising waters of the Yamuna River added to the crisis, leading to school closures, inundated relief camps, and waterlogged residential areas.

By 7 pm on Thursday, the Yamuna’s water level at the Old Railway Bridge had reached 207.42 metres, well above the danger mark of 205.33 metres. Officials forecast a slight decline to 207.30 metres by Friday morning, but the rising river had already caused extensive flooding in northeast Delhi and other low-lying areas. In Mayur Vihar Phase I and Yamuna Bazar, floodwater entered relief tents, further complicating conditions for evacuees displaced from submerged homes.

Residents in northeast Delhi’s Third Pusta area were stranded along with pets and livestock, including a cow. While the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) declined to conduct a rescue operation, personnel from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and the Boat Club successfully evacuated all individuals and animals to safer locations. Cows were relocated from a gaushala near Iron Bridge to higher ground.

Central Delhi also saw significant distress. Four elderly residents, all over 80 years old, along with a dog and a cat, were rescued from 9 Upper Bela Road by DDMA teams. In Civil Lines, where prominent political figures reside, streets turned into streams, submerging homes.

Locals criticised authorities for recurring unpreparedness whenever the Yamuna crossed the 205.33-metre mark.

Flooding in Majnu Ka Tila and Monastery Market illustrated the severity of the inundation. Businesses, from restaurants to salons, tattoo parlours, home spas, and garment shops, were severely affected. Many owners remained in offices overnight due to the waterlogged streets. The Chandgi Ram Akhada near Civil Lines was also flooded, prompting traffic authorities to redirect vehicles. A Public Works Department (PWD) official noted that the area’s poor drainage and a closed Yamuna outlet delayed water clearance.

In Delhi, authorities report that 8,018 people have been moved to temporary relief tents, while 2,030 residents have been accommodated in 13 permanent shelters. Despite these measures, floodwaters continue to impact critical junctions, such as Kashmere Gate ISBT, where rainwater has accumulated to a depth of several inches, disrupting bus services to neighbouring states.

Despite the chaos, some residents viewed the floodwater as sacred. Near the Shri Marghat Wale Hanuman Baba Mandir, devotees treated the rising waters as holy. “Every year, when the water level of the Yamuna rises, it bathes the idol of Lord Hanuman. This is holy water. We revere it,” said a devotee. Floodwaters also reached areas near Vasudev Ghat and the Delhi Secretariat, which houses offices of the chief minister, cabinet ministers, and key bureaucrats.

Waterlogging caused by heavy rain, coupled with Yamuna flooding, led to major traffic snarls across the city. The East district magistrate’s office issued advisories cautioning residents against swimming, boating, or engaging in recreational activities in the swollen river. The Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi Congress criticised the administration, highlighting submerged relief camps and inadequate preparations for flood management.

In Himachal Pradesh, landslides triggered by continuous rainfall led to the collapse of two houses in Kullu district, resulting in one death and six individuals trapped under debris. NDRF teams rescued three people, including a woman, and recovered one body. The Deputy Commissioner of Kullu, Torul S. Ravish, noted that heavy rains were hampering ongoing rescue operations. Across the state, 1,292 roads have been closed, including 294 in Mandi, 226 in Kullu, 216 in Shimla, 204 in Chamba, and 91 in Sirmaur, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

Since the onset of the monsoon on June 20, Himachal Pradesh has recorded 95 flash floods, 45 cloudbursts, and 127 major landslides. Rain-related incidents and road accidents have claimed at least 343 lives, with 43 people still missing. Official data estimate the monsoon has inflicted losses worth approximately Rs 3,690 crore. The state Met office has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas for Friday and Saturday.

The Kashmir Valley remains isolated as multiple landslides and road washouts have severed surface connectivity. Over 3,500 vehicles remain stranded along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which partially reopened on Monday. Other key highways, including Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch and Batote-Doda-Kishtwar, also remain closed. Rail services in the Jammu division have been suspended for nine days due to track misalignments and breaches, leaving scores of passengers, particularly pilgrims, stranded. A landslide near the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra previously claimed 34 lives.

In Punjab, one of the worst flood events in decades is unfolding, driven by swollen rivers including the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi, as well as seasonal rivulets fed by heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Authorities report 37 deaths and over 3.55 lakh people affected. Floodwaters have destroyed crops over more than 1.75 lakh hectares. Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited flood-hit areas in Amritsar and Gurdaspur, meeting residents and farmers impacted by the disaster. The Punjab government has extended the closure of all schools, colleges, and universities until September 7.

Haryana is also experiencing significant disruptions. Public Health and Engineering Minister Ranbir Gangwa convened an emergency meeting, directing officials to ensure immediate drainage and uninterrupted drinking water supply. Residents across the state face widespread waterlogging, and relief operations are underway to mitigate the effects of heavy rainfall.

As authorities continue to manage the situation, residents in flood-affected regions are bracing for further disruption. While river levels in some areas are beginning to recede, relief and rehabilitation operations remain ongoing. Emergency services, including NDRF, DDMA, and local administration teams, are coordinating rescue operations, evacuations, and temporary accommodations to mitigate the impact of the continuing monsoon on northern India.