Rain brings relief to Delhi-NCR as temperature dips; 'yellow alert' issued

New Delhi: A spell of early morning rain brought much-needed respite from heat and humidity in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday.

However, the downpour also led to heavy waterlogging in several parts of the city, affecting traffic movement during peak commuting hours.

Multiple areas across the capital witnessed light to moderate rainfall, with visuals showing waterlogged roads and commuters wading through puddles under grey skies. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 12.0 mm of rainfall at 8:30 am.

The minimum temperature in the city dropped to 22.9 degrees Celsius -- five notches below the seasonal average -- offering a cool start to the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 33 degrees Celsius, with a generally cloudy sky and continued rain.

A 'yellow alert' has been issued for Monday, with thunderstorms, lightning, and light to moderate rainfall predicted throughout the day.

Humidity levels reached 100 per cent at 8:30 am, further adding to the dampness in the air.

In a bulletin issued at 6:30 am, the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), New Delhi, said on X, "Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning (30'40 km/h gusty winds) is likely to occur at entire Delhi and NCR during next two hours."

The weather office has forecast similar conditions to persist over the next two days, with very light to light rain expected thereafter.

Meanwhile, Delhi residents experienced cleaner air, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 81 - categorised as "satisfactory" by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".