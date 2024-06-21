Rain brings relief from intense heat in Delhi

Parts of the national capital witnessed drizzling, which brought relief from the intense heat wave in the city as the minimum temperature on Friday settled at 28.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, the weather office said. The India Meteorological Department has predicted some relief from the searing heat wave in Delhi over the weekend as the sky will likely remain partly cloudy on Saturday and Sunday. The IMD has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by light rain on Friday in some parts of the city. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 40 degrees Celsius.

Delhi has been reeling under an intense heat wave and a severe water crisis. According to a senior police official, bodies of more than 50 people were recovered from in and around Delhi in the last five days. Police, however, have not confirmed if they died of heat-related causes. The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 173 at 1 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".