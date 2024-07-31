Rain brings much-needed respite from hot, humid weather in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhiites got much-needed respite from hot and humid weather as rain lashed the city on Wednesday evening, bringing the maximum temperature down to 37.8 degrees Celsius.



On Tuesday, Delhi recorded its highest maximum temperature for the month this year, with the mercury settling at 39.3 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's normal.

"Moderate rainfall accompanied with moderate thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at North Delhi, Central-Delhi, New Delhi, South Delhi, South-East Delhi, East Delhi, NCR in the next two hours," the Indian Meteorological Centre (IMD) said in the evening.

According to the IMD, the humidity level stood at 63 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 30.4 degrees Celsius, 3.3 notches above the season's normal in the morning.

The IMD has predicted the rainy weather to continue till August 5.