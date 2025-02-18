Railways to set up holding areas at 60 stations, issue crowd control manual

New Delhi: In response to the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday evening, which claimed 18 lives and left several injured, the Indian Railways has announced a series of urgent measures to enhance crowd management at high-footfall stations. The initiatives, which include the establishment of holding areas at 60 key stations, the introduction of a dedicated crowd management manual, and a passenger awareness campaign, were detailed by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during a press briefing at Rail Bhawan on Monday.

Railways to Establish Holding Areas at 60 Key Stations

Expressing his grief over the incident, Vaishnaw termed it an unfortunate tragedy and emphasised the need for immediate reforms. “We have identified 60 railway stations, including New Delhi, Patna, Surat, Bengaluru, and Coimbatore, where holding areas—either temporary or permanent—will be set up outside the platforms. This will help regulate passenger movement and ensure that entry to platforms is synchronised with train departures, preventing overcrowding,” he said.

He pointed to Prayagraj as a successful example, where temporary holding areas have been implemented during the ongoing Maha Kumbh, effectively managing the surge of pilgrims. “We aim to replicate this model across key stations to enhance safety and streamline passenger movement,” Vaishnaw stated.

Dedicated Crowd Management Manual and Passenger Awareness Drive

In a bid to standardise safety protocols, Vaishnaw announced the development of a comprehensive crowd management manual, which will consolidate all existing guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) into a single document. “Currently, our crowd management norms are robust but scattered across multiple circulars. By bringing them into a structured manual, we will ensure greater efficiency and preparedness, particularly during peak travel seasons and festivals,” he explained.

Additionally, the Railways will launch a nationwide passenger awareness campaign to highlight safety measures and identify potential technical lapses across railway stations. “One of the key issues we face is passengers sitting on stairs or blocking passageways, which disrupts free movement and increases the risk of accidents. Since imposing fines is not feasible, we will focus on education and awareness to change this behaviour,” Vaishnaw said, urging media participation in spreading the message.

Sequence of Events Leading to the Stampede

Providing details on the tragic incident, railway officials revealed that extra ticket sales and the sudden rush of passengers contributed to the chaos. First, on the day of the incident, approximately 2,600 extra tickets were booked, and a total of 56,000 tickets were sold from New Delhi Railway Station.

The Railways had scheduled three special trains for Prayagraj at 9:30 pm, 10:25 pm, and 11 pm, in addition to the regular services. The stampede occurred at 8:49 pm when an announcement was made for a special train to Prayagraj from platform 12, while the Prayagraj Express was simultaneously scheduled to depart from platform 14. A group of 25 to 30 passengers from a general coach rushed to platform 12, believing they could travel more comfortably on the special train instead of the Prayagraj Express.

Meanwhile, other passengers waiting on the stairs of platform 12 got caught in the rush. CCTV footage confirmed that a passenger carrying a heavy load on his head lost balance and fell, causing a chain reaction where multiple passengers tumbled over each other, triggering the stampede.

Railways Refutes Claims of Mismanagement and Insufficient RPF Presence

Dismissing speculation about a platform change contributing to the incident, railway officials clarified that all eastbound trains were scheduled to depart from platforms 12, 14, and 16, and no last-minute alterations were made.

At the same time, the Railways refuted allegations of inadequate Railway Protection Force (RPF) deployment. Officials emphasised that sufficient RPF personnel were present at the station and actively working to control the crowd. Similar security measures, they added, are already in place at Prayagraj, where RPF teams operate 24/7 to disperse crowds and assist passengers.

No Immediate Action Against Officials; Inquiry to Proceed Without Time Constraint

When questioned about accountability for the incident, Vaishnaw maintained that no immediate disciplinary action would be taken against railway officials until the inquiry committee submits its report.

“I firmly believe in the principle of ‘We Fail’—accountability is collective. Rushing to penalise individuals without a thorough investigation would go against the principles of natural justice,” he asserted.

He also clarified that no fixed timeline has been imposed on the committee to submit its findings. “We want the investigation to be comprehensive and unbiased. Imposing a deadline could put unnecessary pressure on the committee and compromise the accuracy of the findings,” he added.

A Multi-Faceted Approach to Passenger Safety

With a combination of infrastructural improvements, procedural reforms, and passenger awareness initiatives, the Railway Ministry is taking a proactive approach to enhance commuter safety and prevent future mishaps. The planned interventions reflect a systematic effort to address crowd control challenges at major railway stations, ensuring a safer and more organized travel experience for millions of passengers.