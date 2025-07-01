Railways to prepare reservation charts eight hours in advance

New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways has announced a change in the timing of reservation chart preparation for long-distance trains, extending the window from four to eight hours before departure. The move is aimed at improving travel planning for passengers, particularly those coming from distant or suburban locations.

A statement issued after a review meeting chaired by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that the changes will be rolled out gradually. “For trains departing before 2 pm, reservation charts will now be prepared the previous night by 9 pm,” the ministry said.

Officials explained that the adjustment would help waitlisted passengers receive updates earlier and allow them more time to make alternative arrangements if needed. “This will significantly help those travelling from areas with limited connectivity or who face difficulties reaching stations on short notice,” the statement read.

The ministry also highlighted upcoming upgrades to the Passenger Reservation System (PRS). “The new PRS will support over 1.5 lakh bookings per minute, compared to the current capacity of 32,000,” officials noted. The upgraded system will feature a multilingual interface, fare calendar, and seat selection options.

In addition, the Railways will introduce stricter Tatkal ticket booking protocols starting July 1. Only authenticated users will be allowed to make Tatkal bookings via the IRCTC website or app. OTP-based verification will be required by the end of July.

“The authentication must be done using Aadhaar or any other valid ID stored in the user’s DigiLocker,” officials said. The minister has directed teams to enhance this mechanism to ensure transparency and prevent misuse.

Railway officials stated that these reforms aim to make the booking process more efficient, secure, and accessible to a broader range of passengers.