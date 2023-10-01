Railways to launch ‘14 Minutes Miracle’ cleaning drive for Vande Bharat trains

New Delhi: In a groundbreaking move marking a historic first in the annals of the Indian Railways, the Ministry of Railways is set to launch the ‘14 Minutes Miracle’ cleaning drive for Vande Bharat trains across 32 locations nationwide on Sunday morning.



This initiative is a significant component of the ongoing Swachhata Pakwada, observed annually during the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi by the Modi government since 2014.

The 32 locations chosen for this initiative include major railway stations such as Ahmedabad, Delhi Cantt, and Kasaragod, among others. The unveiling of this transformative project will take place in the national capital, with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw leading the way.

Simultaneously, the ministry officials have affirmed their commitment to implementing the cleaning system for all trains gradually.

Under the ‘14 Minutes Miracle’ initiative, four dedicated cleaning personnel will be stationed in each coach of the Vande Bharat trains, ensuring a pristine and hygienic travel experience for passengers. This undertaking is in line with the government’s unwavering commitment to improving the cleanliness and efficiency of the Indian Railways.

In addition to this trailblazing endeavour, the Ministry of Railways proudly announced that more than 2.14 lakh individuals have actively participated in 1,934 cleanliness activities during the first 14 days of the ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ (SHS) cleanliness drive.

These dedicated individuals collectively contributed an astounding 6,62,990 man-hours to the campaign.

Earlier, the Central Railways’ Mumbai Division has demonstrated that commitment to cleanliness can result in tangible improvements that benefit not only passengers but the entire railway ecosystem. The success of this pilot project stands as a shining example of what can be achieved when passion meets innovation.

The ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ cleanliness drive, initiated on September 15, was inaugurated by the Chairperson and CEO of the Railway Board. This launch event included a solemn cleanliness pledge administered to all railway employees at the Rail Bhawan in New Delhi.

The campaign’s participants comprise railway employees, passengers, and various stakeholders who are joining hands to foster a greener and more eco-friendly railway system.

The ‘14 Minutes Miracle’ cleaning drive and the ongoing ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ campaign exemplify the Modi government’s commitment to Mahatma Gandhi’s principles and its vision for a cleaner, more sustainable, and more efficient Indian Railways.

With these pioneering efforts, the nation’s railway system is poised to achieve new heights of cleanliness and passenger satisfaction, setting a commendable benchmark for future endeavours.

Railway officials also claimed that this marks a significant stride forward in transforming India’s railways into a cleaner and more environmentally friendly mode of transportation, in line with the broader goal of building a sustainable ‘Swachh Bharat’ (Clean India).