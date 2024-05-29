Railways land-for-job case: Court pulls up CBI for delay in filing "conclusive" charge sheet

A Delhi court on Wednesday pulled up the CBI for the delay in filing a "conclusive charge sheet" in the alleged land for job scam in the Indian Railways involving RJD chief Lalu Prasad and several of his family members.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne expressed displeasure over the CBI seeking more time "on every date" to file the charge sheet.

The judge directed the central probe agency to file the final report by June 7.

The CBI had filed filed a supplementary charge sheet against three accused-two candidates, Ashok Kumar and Babita, and Bhola Yadav, who was the personal secretary to Lalu Prasad when he was the railway minister, in March.

The court had on February 28 granted bail to Prasad's wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and their daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav in the case.

The CBI has alleged that several people were appointed to Group "D" positions in various zones of the Indian Railways from 2004 to 2009 in return for land parcels they sold at heavily discounted rates to the family members of Prasad, who was the railway minister in the UPA I government.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also probing the case over alleged money laundering.