Railway Ministry orders shake-up, DRM removed

NEW DELHI: In a major administrative reshuffle in the wake of last month’s stampede at New Delhi Railway Station in which 18 persons lost their lives, the Railway ministry on Tuesday removed Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Sukhwinder Singh from his position.

The Railway Board replaced him with Pushpesh R. Tripathi from the North Central Railway as the new DRM of Delhi Division under Northern Railway.

However, the outgoing DRM Sukhwinder Singh has not been given a new post. The shake-up reflects the government’s intent to ensure accountability and strengthen operational efficiency within the railway system. The Railway Board has directed officials to promptly inform about the effective date of the leadership transition.

The transfer of the DRM is part of a broader overhaul within Northern Railway, as indicated by another notice issued by the Headquarters Office at Baroda House here.

Several senior officers have been reassigned responsibilities, indicating a strategic shift aimed at streamlining railway operations.

Among the key changes are Laxmi Kant Bansal, who was serving as Deputy Chief Operations Manager (Charge) at Headquarters, has been transferred and posted as Senior Divisional Operations Manager at New Delhi, replacing Mahesh Yadav. Similarly, Nishant Narayan, previously posted as Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Freight Services) in Delhi, has now been assigned as Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Passenger Services), taking over from Anand Mohan. Orders regarding their predecessors’ future postings are yet to be issued.

With increasing demands on the Indian Railways for efficiency and passenger safety, strategic realignments and administrative overhaul serve as crucial steps towards enhancing the system’s overall reliability.